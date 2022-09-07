Bear attacks woman and her dog, is struck by a car, then flees, Oregon police say

A woman in southern Oregon was attacked by a bear Monday night while she was in her back yard, police said.

Police in Medford, Oregon, said Tuesday that officers responded to a bear attack report at about 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The woman told them that she was in her yard when a bear rushed her and attacked her, causing injuries to her left arm and left leg.

"The woman's dog intervened and was also attacked, but together, the woman and her dog were able to chase the bear off," police said.

The bear, estimated to be 150-200 pounds, then ran in front of a vehicle, was struck and likely injured, but continued fleeing.

Oregon State Police Troopers from the Fish and Game Division helped officers search for the bear, but it was not located.

Police are asking people to report it if they see a bear in the Medford area.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said if a bear is encountered to make noise, yell and clap and back away slowly. If attacked, officials say to fight back.

Oregon is home to about 25,000 to 30,000 black bears, according to the agency.

Black bear attacks are rare, state officials said. In most cases, a bear will avoid human contact.

However, the incident marks at least the second time in two weeks that a dog intervened during a bear attack. Last month in Vermont, a woman said she was attacked by a bear -- but she credited her Jack Russell terrier with distracting the animal and allowing them to escape.