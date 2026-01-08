Minnesota investigators say the FBI has blocked them from accessing evidence in the deadly ICE shooting

The Minnesota agency tasked with investigating the killing of a U.S. citizen by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has withdrawn from the case, alleging federal authorities have restricted its access to evidence.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was initially assigned to investigate the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good in conjunction with the FBI.

The BCA said the U.S. Attorney's Office has now "reversed course" on the decision, and that it was informed "the investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation."

"Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation," the agency said. "The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity."

The FBI declined to comment on the BCA statement.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Gov. Tim Walz blasted the move by the FBI to lead the investigation and called for accountability.

"We have learned that the Trump administration has now denied the state that ability to participate in the investigation. And I want to make this as clear as possible to everyone: Minnesota must be part of this investigation," Walz said.

Minneapolis city officials also released a statement, calling the decision "deeply disappointing."

"We are concerned that the investigation is proceeding without state partners, and we are calling for a clear and transparent process that includes state investigating agencies," the statement said.

He acknowledged that "it feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome," but added that he'll continue to press for the state bureau to be a part of the investigation.

An unidentified ICE agent fatally shot Good near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue Wednesday morning. Good was behind the wheel of her car, and city leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't a target for an ICE-related arrest.

Federal officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Trump, said the agent killed Good in self-defense, a narrative contradicted by witness accounts, video evidence and local officials.

"We expect the FBI to conduct a thorough and complete investigation and that the full investigative file will be shared with the appropriate prosecutorial authorities at both the state and federal levels," the BCA said. "If the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI were to reconsider this approach and express a willingness to resume a joint investigation, the BCA is prepared to reengage in support of our shared goal of public safety in Minnesota."

On Wednesday, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said of the investigation, "We do need to make sure that our local agencies are involved ... That is something that is needed for our communities."