Bannon's attorneys related questions to White House in real time: AP

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist. That's according to people familiar with the closed-door session who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

During the day-long interview Tuesday, Bannon's attorney Bill Burck was asking the White House counsel's office by phone whether his client could answer the questions. He was told by that office not to discuss his work on the transition or in the White House.

But a source close to Bannon told CBS News it is false to claim Bannon's attorney relayed questions to the White House during the interview, and that he was told when not to respond. The source said Bannon's lawyer related topics about the transition and administration to the White House, and they told him that he was not authorized to answer questions on those topics unless the committee reached an accommodation with the White House on the proper scope of questioning.

It's unclear who Burck communicated with or whether it was top White House lawyer Don McGahn. Burk is also representing McGahn in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the committee, confirmed the interaction with the White House when he spoke with reporters following the interview Tuesday night. Schiff said Bannon was served with a subpoena during the course of the interview, and his counsel then conferred with the White House and was instructed by the White House to refuse again to answer any questions.

Bannon's interview marked a significant point as the committee continues its investigation into Russian election meddling any any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. Bannon was already interviews by Mueller's special counsel, which is conducting a separate investigation.

President Trump has publicly split with his former chief strategist since Bannon left the White House last summer. Earlier this month, Mr. Trump issued a scathing statement saying that Bannon not only lost his job but "lost his mind," compelling other Trump allies to also part ways with Bannon. Bannon left his role as executive chairman at Breitbart News.

CBS News' Alan He contributed to this report.