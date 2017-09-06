Bannon to appear on CBS News' "60 Minutes"

Steve Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, will appear on CBS News' "60 Minutes" on Sunday in his first television interview since leaving the White House and returning to Breitbart News.

It's the first in-depth interview Bannon has given on any platform since his departure from the White House last month. CBS News' Charlie Rose is interviewing him, and the interview will air 7 p.m. Sunday, with more airing Monday on "CBS This Morning."

Bannon, notorious for declining press interviews, was a polarizing figure in the administration who was influential in shaping both President Trump's campaign and his policy positions.

Often categorized as a nationalist, Bannon was criticized when President Trump blamed "both sides" for the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia. But tensions within the White House had been boiling for months, and Bannon exited his post shortly after John Kelly assumed the role of White House chief of staff.

Bannon's post was uncertain for weeks, CBS News' Major Garrett reported. Two sources close to the White House told Garrett there was a growing feeling inside and outside the White House that the relationship between the president and Bannon had reached all-time lows.

Since then, Bannon has returned to Breitbart News, the far-right publication that has often published pro-Trump stories. Before joining the Trump campaign, Bannon was an executive there, so his return wasn't a surprise.

Bannon has indicated he will still be fighting for Mr. Trump from outside the White House.

"If there's any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I'm leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents -- on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America," Bannon told Bloomberg News the day he left.