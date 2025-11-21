Watch CBS News
U.S.

Bald eagle drops cat through car windshield on North Carolina highway, driver claims

By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

A driver in North Carolina is claiming that a bald eagle dropped a cat that crashed through her windshield, police said.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 74 in Swain County, North Carolina Highway Patrol said. The driver was not injured.

Highway patrol did not provide additional information.

A photo shared by officials showed the car's broken windshield with a massive hole.

north-carolina-highway-patrol-car-windshield-eagle.jpg
A driver in North Carolina claims the windshield was broken after a bald eagle dropped a cat it was carrying. North Carolina Highway Patrol

In a 911 call, obtained by WLOS-TV, the driver told the dispatcher that the cat did not survive.

"OK, you may not believe me, but I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield," the 911 call said, according to WLOS. "It absolutely shattered my windshield."

"I had a witness who was like, 'That is the craziest thing I've ever seen," the caller added.

Bald eagles are predatory birds that can stand up to 3 feet tall and have a wingspan stretching more than 8 feet. They weigh between 8 to 14 pounds and can typically carry things between 3 to 5 pounds.

Domestic cats are about 2 feet long and weigh between 5 to 20 pounds. While bald eagles can carry smaller cats, they are not a common prey for the bird.

In 2019, a large catfish crashed through a woman's windshield in North Carolina after reportedly getting dropped by a flying bird.

In:

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue