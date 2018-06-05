Baby burned by scalding water from garden hose left in sun

A baby in Las Vegas was scalded by burning water that came from a garden hose, the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue department said on Tuesday. It issued a warning to parents and caregivers about the risks in hopes of keeping other children safe.

The hose was apparently left out in the sun, causing the water inside it to heat up to a dangerously hot temperature.

Officials posted a photo of the baby with blistering burns on its back and arms, and wrote: "Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals."

Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals. pic.twitter.com/FMkzEt27xl — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 4, 2018

The fire department recommends letting the water flow from the hose for a few minutes so it cools off before spraying on people or animals. It is unclear who the child is or what his or her condition is after suffering the burns.