See the first trailer for "Avengers: Endgame"

"Avengers" fans got an early Christmas gift on Friday – the first trailer for "Avengers 4," along with the reveal of its name. The trailer for "Avengers: Endgame" makes it very clear that the Marvel superheroes are in dark times. The Russo Brothers, who directed the film, tweeted the trailer to all their fans first thing Friday morning.

The trailer opens with Tony Stark (Robert Downey) floating in a spacecraft, recording a message. He says to his love interest, Pepper Potts: "Is this thing on? Hey, Ms. Potts. if you find this recording, don't feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end. Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Food and water went out four days ago, oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. That'll be it. When I drift off, I will dream about you. It's always you."

Meanwhile, as a single tear rolls down the face of Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) points out that Thanos did exactly what he promised: The villain wiped out more than half of living creatures after acquiring all six Infinity Stones in "Infinity War." Among the casualties are Drax the Destroyer, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Groot, Spider-Man, Nick Fury and more. Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) mourns as he looks through photos of slain heroes, including Ant-Man/Scott Lang.

But Captain American has a plan. "This is going to work, Steve," Black Widow assures him.

He responds, "I know it is, because I don't know what I'm going to do if it doesn't."

Things take a hopeful turn when Ant-Man (who did not appear in "Infinity War") shows up at their doorstep, which means he escaped the Quantum Realm somehow.

Captain Marvel is nowhere to be seen in the trailer, but she is set to make her "Avengers" debut in the upcoming film.

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters on April 26, 2019.