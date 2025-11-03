Avalanche in Nepal kills 5 foreign climbers, 2 guides

Officials in Nepal say an avalanche swept through a camp on Mount Yalung Ri on Monday and killed five foreign climbers and two Nepali guides.

Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said five other people were hurt at the base camp, located at an altitude of 16,070 feet.

The nationalities and identities of the foreign climbers were yet to be confirmed, but according to local media reports, some U.S. citizens are among the deceased.

Rescuers were reaching the site on foot.

Mount Yalung Ri's peak is at an altitude of 18,370 feet.