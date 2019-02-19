Avalanche at Swiss ski resort leaves "several people buried"

A view of the Crans Montana ski resort area in Valais Canton, Switzerland, taken on Feb. 16, 2019, several days before an avalanche at the resort left several skiers missing. Getty

Geneva -- An avalanche at a ski resort in the Swiss Alps "buried" several people on Tuesday, police in the southern Valais region said.

Police said in a tweet that the avalanche on the Plaine-Morte ski track in Crans Montana occurred at roughly 2:15 pm (8:15 a.m. Eastern) and left "several people buried."

Officers said rescue teams were at the scene. Local media quoted a regional official as saying as many as 12 people could be missing.

The avalanche struck during school holidays in much of Europe, so the slopes would have been busy.

Temperatures have warmed in recent days, leading to significant melting on the slopes which may have caused the slide.

The Reuters news agency said the Crans Montana resort was due to host races of the women's World Cup Alpine circuit in just a matter of days.