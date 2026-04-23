Inside the daring 3-hour operation to rescue a group of tourists from a cliff in Australia

A group of tourists became trapped on a cliff along Australia's east coast when the tide came in during their morning walk on a beach.

The group of seven, which included three children, managed to climb up to a ledge on the cliff as 16-foot waves inched closer by the minute.

"If the waves had come up any higher and washed them off, that's the worst," said Pete Collins, the commander of the local emergency services, who added that the tourists had phones on them and were able to call police for help.

A group of tourists became trapped on a cliff along Australia's east coast when the tide came in during their morning walk on a beach. NSW State Emergency Service

First responders attempted a helicopter rescue, but calculated its downdraft would push the stranded group into the water.

Rescuers ended up using ropes and a piece of equipment called the Arizona vortex, which was invented in northern Arizona.

"So if we didn't have that device, dragging the ropes over the cliff edge would be, you know, it would just absolutely destroy the ropes because of the sharp edges on the rocks," Collins explained.

The Australian rescue workers who successfully brought the group to safety in the three-hour operation are all unpaid volunteers and said they've been practicing for a scenario like this for years.