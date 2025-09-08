Auburn professor stabbed to death while walking her dog in Alabama park; man charged with murder

A retired professor at Auburn University was stabbed to death over the weekend in a park near the Alabama college campus, according to Auburn Police and CBS affiliate WRBL. A man has been arrested and charged in her murder.

Julie Gard Schnuelle, 59, was attacked Saturday morning in Auburn's Kiesel Park, which the city says is a large green space with a walking trail that stretches for just over two miles. She had gone to the park to walk her dog, which was later found unharmed, WRBL reported. The county coroner confirmed Schnuelle's identity to WRBL, according to the station.

Officers responded to a call at around 2 p.m. Saturday reporting a deceased person in a wooded section of the park, according to Auburn Police. At around 3:30 p.m., the police department shared a social media post instructing people to avoid Kiesel Park because of "a heavy first responder presence" in the area. It remained closed through the weekend as police launched an investigation into the attack.

Schnuelle had suffered injuries that indicated "the death was caused by an assault," Auburn Police said, and the county coroner told WRBL that evidence was consistent with trauma sustained from a sharp object, potentially a knife, according to the station. The coroner said the body would undergo a full autopsy exam, WRBL reported.

Auburn Police arrested Montgomery resident Harold Rashad Dabney, 28, in connection with the fatal stabbing on Sunday, the department said. He was charged with two counts of capital murder, including one for kidnapping and another for robbery, as he allegedly stole Schnuelle's Ford F-150 truck, which was parked in the area, to leave the scene after the attack, according to police.

Before her retirement in 2021, Schnuelle was a professor in the clinical sciences department of the university's College of Veterinary Medicine. Her biography on the school's website features some of her research into preventing and managing diseases in cattle and their calves.

CBS News has reached out to Auburn Police and Auburn University for more information.