Auburn men's basketball team plane diverted after fight between players

A chartered plane was forced to turn back on Friday after two players on Auburn University's men's basketball team engaged in a physical altercation, CBS Sports reported.

Meregrass Flight 681 took off from Auburn University Regional Airport at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. The flight returned to the airport at around 3:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The flight did not leave Alabama airspace, according to FlightAware. The Auburn Tigers were traveling to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas. The team is set to face off against the University of Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The FAA said the flight crew had "reported a passenger disturbance," but offered no other details.

The incident involved freshman forward Jahki Howard and senior forward Ja'Heim Hudson, sources told CBS Sports.

Jahki Howard of the Auburn Tigers slam dunks the ball during the second half against the Vermont Catamounts at Neville Arena on November 6, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. Stew Milne / Getty Images

Both players were barred from getting on a second flight, which left the airport later Friday night, according to CBS Sports. The two players will miss Saturday's highly-anticipated game. The University of Alabama told CBS Sports it would release a statement, but has not done so at the time of publication.

Howard, 19, was the 2024 King's Hawaiian National Slam Dunk Champion, according to his biography.

TJ Hurley (left) the Vermont Catamounts dribbles the ball as Ja'Heim Hudson (right) of the Auburn Tigers defends during the first half at Neville Arena on November 6, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. Stew Milne / Getty Images

Hudson, 22, played for two seasons at the University of Georgia and one season at Southern Methodist University before transferring to the University of Auburn for his senior year, according to his biography.

Neither player are starters, CBS Sports said, but both played in Wednesday's season opener game against the University of Vermont's Catamounts.