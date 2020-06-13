Atlanta police officer shot and killed man after struggle outside Wendy's restaurant, authorities say

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday after resisting arrest, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). The GBI said it was asked by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate the incident.

A press release from the agency said Atlanta police were called to a Wendy's drive-thru late Friday night after receiving a complaint that the driver of a vehicle in the drive-thru had fallen asleep, forcing customers to drive around him. When police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they performed a sobriety test on the man, later identified as Rayshard Brooks.

According to police, Brooks failed the test and then resisted arrest. He allegedly struggled with officers outside the fast-food restaurant.

"A field sobriety test was performed on the male subject. After failing the test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody," reads the press release. "During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser."

Brooks was allegedly shot after he took an officer's taser. The officer who fired the fatal shot has not been identified.

There were witnesses at the scene that chose not to be interviewed by GBI agents.

"Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser," according to the GBI statement.

Brooks was taken to a local hospital where he died after surgery, according to the GBI. One officer was treated for an injury and discharged from the hospital.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Brooks' death marks the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year alone.

The agency said it "will continue its independent investigation" into the incident, adding, "once completed, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review."