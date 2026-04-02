Gucci Mane kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Dallas studio ambush involving rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30, DOJ says

Nine people, including rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30, have been federally charged in connection with an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery targeting music industry figures, including Atlanta rap superstar Gucci Mane, at a Dallas recording studio, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Eight of the nine defendants were arrested this week in Dallas and Memphis. Prosecutors say the group orchestrated a violent ambush on Jan. 10 after luring victims to Texas under the guise of a business meeting.

According to a federal criminal complaint, the victims, including Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, flew into Dallas that Saturday afternoon for what they believed was a meeting to discuss a recording contract dispute involving Pooh Shiesty, whose legal name is Lontrell Williams Jr.

Instead, authorities say nine suspects carried out a coordinated armed takeover inside the studio on Dallas Parkway.

From left to right, rappers Pooh Shiesty, Gucci Mane, and Big30. Prosecutors say Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane was lured to a Dallas studio, then allegedly kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint by a group that included Pooh Shiesty and Big30. Getty Images / CBS Texas

Investigators say the suspects entered the studio around 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 10 and quickly separated the victims, with Pooh Shiesty taking Gucci Mane into a recording room while others remained in a control room.

Inside the recording room, Pooh Shiesty allegedly pulled an AK-style pistol and forced Gucci Mane, described in the criminal complaint as the head of record label 1017 Records, to sign paperwork releasing him from his contract at gunpoint.

As that was happening, prosecutors say the remaining suspects drew firearms and began robbing others in the studio.

One victim was pushed onto a couch and had his wallet and jewelry stolen, while another was choked from behind to the point of near unconsciousness and robbed of a Rolex watch, a Louis Vuitton bag, and other valuables.

Authorities say Rodney Wright Jr., known as Big30, helped block the studio door, preventing victims from escaping while armed suspects carried out the robbery.

At one point, victims believed they were about to be killed, according to the complaint, before being ordered out of the studio.

Evidence includes surveillance, cell data and social media posts

The group then fled the scene in multiple vehicles, including a Dodge Charger Hellcat, a Dodge Ram truck and a rented Buick Enclave, investigators said.

Federal agents say the attack was planned in advance.

According to the complaint, Pooh Shiesty's father helped arrange the meeting and even visited a Staples store hours earlier, where investigators believe contract documents used in the alleged extortion were printed.

Cellphone records, surveillance footage and license plate reader data showed several suspects traveled together from Memphis to Dallas in the days leading up to the incident and stayed overnight at a Dallas hotel after the robbery.

Investigators also cited electronic monitoring data showing Pooh Shiesty was at the studio despite being on home confinement for a prior federal firearms conviction.

In the hours and days after the incident, prosecutors say several suspects posted photos and videos on social media displaying large amounts of cash and jewelry believed to be stolen during the robbery.

Fingerprint evidence recovered from items inside the studio, including red plastic cups, also tied multiple suspects to the scene, according to the complaint.

All nine defendants are charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. If convicted as charged, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of up to life in federal prison.

The FBI Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation, with assistance from multiple federal, state and local agencies across Texas and Tennessee.