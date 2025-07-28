Overnight shooting in Atlanta kills 1, injures 10 others, police say

One person died and 10 others were wounded in a shooting early Monday in Atlanta, police said. The exchange of gunfire happened in a busy nightlife area and came as the city experienced a wave of gun violence over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of multiple people shot on Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference with the mayor. They found 11 people had been shot, one of whom died at the scene. The deceased person was a 27-year-old man, although his identity has not been released, CBS affiliate WANF-TV reported. Police said all of the victims' ages ranged from 18 to 29 years old.

Of the 10 others who suffered injuries, one 18-year-old man was critically injured, Schierbaum said. Police said one person underwent surgery after all of those hurt were taken to Grady Hospital for treatment, according to WANF, but exactly which person was unclear.

The shooting stemmed from a parking dispute, according to the police chief. He said officers were searching for three men and one woman who they believe initiated the incident. They have asked anyone in the community with information to report tips to the department.

Schierbaum said he expected officials would release video from the scene soon. Police recovered firearms and 34 shell casings on the scene and investigators are working with their ballistics lab and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he said.

Police are investigating 12 violent incidents that left 29 people injured and two dead over the weekend, Schierbaum said. Other incidents were related to cars being booted or domestic violence, but the chief said investigators were still seeking clarity on what led up to the shooting on Edgewood Avenue and they are asking anyone with information to reach out to officials.

Police don't yet know what prompted the shooting, but they aren't seeing any indications that it was gang-related, Schierbaum said. The majority of the victims were likely innocent bystanders.

The chief and Mayor Andre Dickens noted that the city has seen positive trends in crime, including reductions in shootings and homicides. There have been 57 homicides in the city this year, compared to 76 at this time last year, Schierbaum said.

"We haven't had a weekend like this in a long time," Dickens said. "We know that summer months often bring some of the most challenging times when it comes to crime and gun violence in our communities. We are doing all that we can to prevent these tragedies, even before they happen."