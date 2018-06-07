ATF agent shot during enforcement operation in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. — One person was killed and an ATF agent was wounded, in an apparent shootout Thursday afternoon in Gary, Indiana, reports CBS Chicago.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he was notified an ATF agent was shot in the chest in a shootout near 25th Avenue and Broadway. Another person involved in the shooting died.

BREAKING: ATF’s Chicago Field Division is responding to an agent being shot during an operation in Gary, Ind. pic.twitter.com/G94cTtBvLb — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 7, 2018

The agent's name and details of the injury were not immediately released. Neither was the name of the deceased person.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, Carter said he had been told that that the incident happened as the ATF agent was conducting a controlled drug buy.

This is a developing story.