AstroAI recalls minifridges over fire hazard that caused $360,000 in property damages

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
AstroAI is recalling 249,100 minifridges on Wednesday over fire and burn hazards after two of the compact refrigerators caught fire, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage. 

The personal refrigerators' electrical switch can short circuit, posing fire and burn risks, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

CPSC has received at least 70 reports of the minifridges emitting smoke, burning, melting or catching fire. Two fires caused more than $360,000 in property damages, the recall notice states.

Manufactured in China, the recalled 4-liter, 6-can capacity minifridges measure 9.45 inches in diameter, 6.9 inches wide and 10 inches tall. Available in black, white, blue and pink, the fridges were sold online for about $40 on Amazon.com and Astroai.com from June 2019 through June 2022. 

The recalled minifridges' model number is LY0204A, which is printed on a label on the back of the product. Nine-digit serial numbers of the affected units starts with "S/N" and begin with either 19, 20, 21, 2201, 2202 or 2203.

Consumers with the recalled fridges are urged to immediately stop using them and to contact AstroAI by email at recall@astroai.com or through a dedicated page on the company's website at  https://www.astroai.com/product-recall for a replacement product.

Disposal of the recalled minifridges should be in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures, the CPSC states.

