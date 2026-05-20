Assistant principal "did nothing" when told about 6-year-old with gun, prosecutor says

The assistant principal of a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old student shot his teacher in 2023 "did nothing" about the fact he had a gun, despite receiving repeated warnings from colleagues, a prosecutor said in court Tuesday.

Before the January 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, school employees told Ebony Parker they believed the student had a gun in his backpack, but she dismissed their concerns, said special prosecutor Josh Jenkins. Parker is now facing eight counts of felony child neglect for her role in the incident, which wounded first grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

During the trial's opening statements, Jenkins said Parker told the employees who approached her about the child's gun that his mother would be arriving soon to pick him up for the day.

"Does she say 'search the child'? No," Jenkins told the jury. "Does she say 'call the police,' or does she call the police? No. Does she remove the child from the classroom and separate him? No.

"She didn't even get up from her desk. She didn't leave her office. Warning after warning after warning, she did nothing."

But Parker's attorney, Curtis Rogers, said teachers should have done something if they believed a gun was present, saying they should have at least separated the child from about 19 other students in the classroom.

"That did not occur," Rogers said. "Each one of those individuals had the authority to move those classmates."

Ebony Parker, right, speaks with her attorney, Curtis M. Rogers, during pretrial motions for her trial on felony child neglect charges at the Newport News Circuit Court in Newport News, Va., Monday, May 18, 2026. Peter Casey/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, Pool

Rogers said the prosecution must prove Parker's actions showed a reckless disregard for human life. Instead, Rogers placed the blame on Zwerner and others who had witnessed the child's movements long before the shooting.

"What about these other people who had direct contact with this child?" Rogers said.

School policy at the time required crisis situations to be reported to an administrator who is required to take action, Jenkins said. A school counselor even asked for permission to search the child but Parker denied the request because searches could only be conducted by an administrator or a security officer. The school's security officer was away at another school at the time.

That left Parker and the school's principal with the authority to act, but the principal knew nothing about the threat because Parker did not tell her about it, Jenkins said.

"There was only one person in the school that day that had both the authority to act and the knowledge of the ongoing crisis, and that person, you will see, was Dr. Parker," Jenkins said.

Zwerner was the first witness called to testify in the trial. She said the student had slammed her phone to the ground a few days earlier and was in a "violent" mood the day of the shooting.

During recess on the school playground, the student wore an oversized jacket with both of his hands in his pockets the entire time. Zwerner said she sent a text message with that observation to a reading specialist who had been tipped off earlier by students about the gun and reported it to Parker.

After recess, the student continued to wear the jacket in the classroom, where Zwerner was shot at a reading table. Zwerner spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, required six surgeries and does not have the full use of her left hand. A bullet narrowly missed her heart and remains in her chest.

The eight counts Parker faces include one for each of the bullets in the gun brought into the classroom, prosecutors have said. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison upon conviction.

Criminal charges against school officials after a school shooting are quite rare, experts say. The shooting sent shock waves through this military shipbuilding community and the country at large, with many wondering how a child so young could gain access to a gun and shoot his teacher.

A jury awarded $10 million to Zwerner in a civil trial last November in which Parker, who no longer works at the school, was the only defendant.

The student's mother was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for felony child neglect and federal weapons charges.