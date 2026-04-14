Ashly Robinson's family demands answers after New Jersey influencer died on trip with fiance in Zanzibar

A New Jersey family is demanding answers after their daughter died suddenly during a trip overseas with her fiancé, saying they have received little information about what happened and are calling for a transparent investigation.

Ashly Robinson, an influencer who went by Ashlee Jenae online, had recently traveled to Zanzibar with her boyfriend, Joe McCann, who proposed to Robinson during the trip. Social media posts from her Instagram account suggest the trip was meant to celebrate Robsinson's 31st birthday.

Investigators in Tanzania said Tuesday during a news conference they are questioning McCann and holding his passport until autopsy results are complete. Authorities previously told local media that he was not suspected of wrongdoing.

"She's always smiling. She loved being in front of the camera," her father, Harry Robinson, said. "Nothing about it makes sense. It just doesn't add up."

In an interview with CBS News, Robinson's parents said their daughter appeared happy in the days leading up to her death.

"They were in a gorgeous place in Africa and happy," her mother, Yolanda Endres, said. "Everything that we knew was that she was supposed to be happy. She was engaged, she celebrated her birthday thereafter, and then she's just gone."

The family said they first learned something was wrong when McCann called to say Robinson was in the hospital, but details were limited.

"I asked him when it happened and where it happened, and he told me that something had occurred 11 hours prior to when he was reaching out to me," Endres said.

They said communication then stopped. The next update, they said, came from the hotel, which informed them their daughter had died.

"The fiancé did not reach out to us at all. We found out from the hotel," Harry Robinson said. "That's devastating when your daughter's halfway around the world. We just wanted to know where she was at, who she was with, and that she was OK. Just give us something."

The family said they have not heard from police or medical officials and still do not know the circumstances surrounding Robinson's death.

They are now calling for a full investigation, including a review of surveillance video from the resort.

"There's cameras everywhere at a resort and that will match the timeline," Harry Robinson said. "Just do the investigation and let us know."

"Her family right now, we are hurting," Endres added. "So we need to know. We just need to know. And we need to get her home."

Asked if they believe McCann had something to do with Ashly Ronsinon's death, Endres told CBS News, "We don't know what went on."

"It's under investigation and, like we said, you know, we just want transparency," Harry Robinson added.

Robinson's family said they went to the embassy in Washington on Monday seeking answers but did not receive new information. They said they hope to receive an update soon that they can share with Robinson's followers.