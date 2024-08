Texas man executed for 1997 killing of female jogger after claims of intellectual disability rejected

A Texas man who claimed an intellectual disability in a late attempt at a reprieve was executed Wednesday evening for the killing of a woman who was jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago.

Arthur Lee Burton, 54, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. local time. He was condemned for the July 1997 killing and attempted rape of Nancy Adleman, a 48-year-old mother of three.

Adleman had been brutally beaten and strangled with her own shoelace in a heavily wooded area off a jogging trail along a bayou, police said. According to the authorities, Burton confessed to killing her, saying "she asked me why was I doing it and that I didn't have to do it." He recanted this confession at trial.

Hours before the scheduled injection time, the U.S. Supreme Court declined a defense request to intervene after lower courts had previously rejected Burton's request for a stay.

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Arthur Lee Burton, who was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman and faces execution Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2024, at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP

Burton's lawyers had argued that reports by two experts and the records showed Burton "exhibited low scores on tests of learning, reasoning, comprehending complex ideas, problem solving, and suggestibility, all of which are examples of significant limitations in intellectual functioning." They had argued the evidence was a strong indication of an intellectual disability that made him "categorically exempt from the death penalty."

Prosecutors, however, argued that Burton had not previously raised claims of an intellectual disability and that he had waited until eight days before his scheduled execution to do so.

An expert for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which prosecuted Burton, said in an Aug. 1 report that he had not seen any evidence Burton suffered from a significant deficit in intellectual or mental capabilities.

"I have not seen any mental health or other notations that Mr. Burton suffers from a significant deficit in intellectual or mental capabilities," said the report by Thomas Guilmette, a psychology professor at Providence College in Rhode Island.

The Supreme Court in 2002 had barred the execution of intellectually disabled people. But it has given states some discretion to decide how to determine such disabilities.

Burton was convicted in 1998 but his death sentence was overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in 2000. He received another death sentence at a new punishment trial in 2002.

In their petition to the Supreme Court, Burton's lawyers accused the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals of rejecting their claims of intellectual disability because of "hostility" toward prior Supreme Court rulings that criticized the state's rules on determining intellectual disability.

In its filing to the Supreme Court, the Texas Attorney General's Office denied that the state appeals court was refusing to adhere to current criteria for determining intellectual disability.

Burton was the third inmate put to death this year in Texas, the nation's busiest capital punishment state, and the 11th in the U.S.

Last month, Ramiro Gonzales was executed on what would have been his teenage victim's 41st birthday. In February, convicted murderer Ivan Cantu was put to death in Huntsville despite claims of innocence.

On Thursday, Taberon Dave Honie is scheduled to be the first inmate executed in Utah since 2010. He was condemned for the 1998 killing of his girlfriend's mother.