Arrest in 2015 bludgeoning death of McDonald's millionaire's wife

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. -- Investigators have made an arrest in the 2015 slaying of the wife of a millionaire McDonald's franchise owner on her sprawling New York estate, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office.

In a statement, the DA's office says Esdras Marroquin Gomez has been arrested in the Nov. 9, 2016 bludgeoning death of 83-year-old Lois Colley. Colley was the wife of Eugene Colley, who amassed a fortune in a growing empire of more than 100 McDonald's franchises.

A caretaker found Colley's body in the laundry room at the 300-acre estate known as Windswept Farm in North Salem, an affluent town about 60 miles from New York City.

New York State Police said Colley died of blunt force trauma. A missing fire extinguisher may have been used as the murder weapon, CBS New York reported.

There were no signs that anyone had forced their way into the home, according to the station. Sources tell CBS New York the person arrested is a part-time worker at the Colley estate.

The District Attorney's Office is expected to release more details on the case Monday afternoon.