Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns after friction with Hegseth

Washington — Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is resigning, the White House confirmed Monday, after months of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CBS News. "The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War."

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