Hiker dies, 4 rescued after heat-related emergency in Arizona's Gold Canyon

A hiker died Sunday in the Arizona desert, where temperatures had soared to unseasonable heights, according to emergency responders and local news reports.

The man died after hiking in Gold Canyon, at the base of Arizona's Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix, CBS News affiliate AZ Family reported, citing the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Fired crews said he suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest. He was 33 years old.

The sheriff's office told AZ Family that deputies received a call from five hikers. One of them, the man who later died, became unresponsive after six hours on the trail. Several others in the group were also suffering from heat-related issues and said they had run out of water, according to AZ Family. Weather reports show temperatures in the area peaked at around 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the hiker who had fallen unconscious was confirmed dead, the news outlet reported. Life-saving measures were performed multiple times to try to revive him, but they were unsuccessful.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner will determine the hiker's cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, AZ Family reported. CBS News contacted the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for more information.

All other hikers in the group were rescued by emergency crews but refused transport to the hospital, according to the Superstition Fire and Medical District, which responded alongside Pinal County authorities during the incident.

13:01 5/11/25 SFMD, along with assistance from @mesafiredept and @pinalcountysheriff responded to a 1st alarm Mountain... Posted by Superstition Fire & Medical District on Sunday, May 11, 2025

"As temperatures climb, so does the risk. Heat illness can set in fast, even for experienced hikers," officials said in a Facebook post, noting that summertime temperatures in Arizona can reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. In those conditions, "heat exhaustion or heat stroke can occur in under an hour," they warned.