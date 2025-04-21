We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are risks to taking out a HELOC right now, but the benefits could outweigh the potential downsides.

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are quickly becoming one of the most affordable ways homeowners can borrow money these days. Not only have HELOC rates fallen overall since the start of 2025, but they're also down considerably over the last year or so, falling from averages near 10% to the 8% point they sit at today.

These lower rates have benefitted new borrowers and existing HELOC holders alike — allowing both to reduce their interest and monthly payments with every dip that occurs. But as the old adage says, "What goes up, must come down."

And with HELOCs' variable rates, that means HELOC costs could rise, too. Does this make them too risky to take on?

Are variable HELOC rates too risky now? Experts weigh in

Here's when experts say they might be too risky — and when you're typically good to go.

When a variable-rate HELOC is safe to take out

Since HELOCs have variable rates, when overall interest rates change, so do the rates on existing HELOCs. That can be good in times like this — or if markets expect HELOC rates to fall further in the future.

But those trends can be hard to predict. So to borrow a HELOC safely, experts say you'll want to understand the nitty-gritty details of your loan first — specifically, its rate caps, which determine how much your rate can rise or fall in any given time and over the life of your HELOC.

"You need to know what the payment will look like if you fully draw out — or use all of — the HELOC at the maximum possible rate," says Mason Whitehead, producing branch manager at Churchill Mortgage in Dallas. "Understanding what the payment would be in that worst-case scenario is important."

If you can handle that absolute maximum payment, then a HELOC could be safe for you to take out. Having "stable income, a low debt-to-income ratio and adequate savings reserves" can make a HELOC a safer bet, too, according to Chuck Bowman, retail and business banking division director at Amegy Bank of Texas.

"Build an emergency fund to cover higher payments if interest rates rise unexpectedly," Bowman says. "Aim to save enough to cover a few months' worth of HELOC payments, and regularly monitor interest rates and market trends to anticipate potential increases."

When a variable-rate HELOC is too risky

If you have unpredictable income, lots of debt or are low on savings, a HELOC with a variable interest rate is likely too big a risk for your finances, experts say.

"A variable-rate HELOC can be risky, especially if you have a high debt-to-income ratio, meaning you already owe a lot compared to your income," Bowman says. "If your job situation is uncertain or your income varies greatly, managing variable payments can also be a challenge."

Additionally, if you're on the cusp of qualifying for a HELOC, "that can be a big risk," too, Whitehead says.

"What I tell a lot of clients is, 'Just because you can qualify, doesn't mean you should,'" Whitehead says. "Consider what the payment could be if the rate went up 2%, just to be sure you are okay with what that payment looks like."

How you plan to use the HELOC plays in, too. For instance, using your HELOC funds to improve your home and add value to it is less risky than using the money to pay off debts — particularly if you haven't tackled the issues that led to racking up debt in the first place.

"A big risk comes when you use a HELOC to pay off consumer debts, like credit cards or personal loans," Whitehead says. "Trading one debt for another may lower the monthly payment, but it's the behavior that has to change or else you will just end up back in credit card debt again — and you'll also have a HELOC."

The bottom line

If you do opt to move forward with a HELOC, make sure you run the numbers. Know what your absolute highest payment could be, and have a plan for how you'd handle that from a budget standpoint.

"Plan for rate changes in advance — prior to borrowing — and model out increases to ensure you can afford the loan at higher interest rates," says Jason Fannon, a senior partner and certified financial planner at Cornerstone Financial Services in Novi, Mich. "The planning needs be completed in advance."

And if you want to reduce your risk even more, shop around for a fixed-rate HELOC. Some lenders offer these or, in many cases, you may be allowed to secure a fixed rate on a portion of your credit line, which can reduce your exposure to rate and payment fluctuations, too.

There are also home equity loans, which typically come with a fixed interest rate, or you can explore a cash-out refinance if the conditions are right. Talk to a mortgage professional if you're not sure which is the right move for you.