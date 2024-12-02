We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold prices could change this December depending on a few different factors, experts say. Lemonsoup14/Getty Images

Many investors have been flocking to gold in the last few years — and for good reason. It's a great diversifier, it protects against inflation, and it's a safe-haven asset when things go awry.

All of these things have led to a rise in gold demand and, subsequently, a run-up in gold prices. In fact, the average price of gold reached record highs several times this year — surpassing $2,700 by October.

While prices have dipped a bit since those highs, they're still much higher than seen at most points in recent years. Where will they head next, though, and is gold still a smart investment of your money?

Learn how to add gold to your investment portfolio today.

What's the gold price forecast for December 2024?

Here's what experts have to say about the gold price forecast this month.

Anything can happen

With such a big increase over the last year or two, gold prices could easily go either way in December — and in the coming months.

"There is one thing that can drive the price of gold down — and that's a credit crisis when every asset is being sold to urgently raise cash to service debts," says Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals. "A crisis may be coming, though it's hard to say it will be this month. All the other foreseeable events — war, government profligacy and debt, geopolitical shifting — seem much more likely to push more people to buy more gold."

For these reasons, Weiner says gold has much more "upside potential than downside risk" in the near term.

"The bull market in gold will likely continue, as all the macro-economic and geopolitical drivers are still in full force," he says.

Find out what the many benefits of gold investing are now.

If gold does drop, it could be an opportunity

Drew Martino, a wealth manager at Savvy Wealth, thinks there's a chance gold prices continue dipping as they have in recent weeks.

But that can be a good thing, according to Martino.

"We never recommend buying gold based on short-term trends," Martino says. "If you buy gold, you're asking yourself what will the price be 10 years from now, not next month."

With that timeframe in mind, any continuing price drops could actually work in your favor.

"If I had to speculate on the short-term price of gold, I'd say gold will continue downward pressures through the end of the year, creating an attractive entry point for the long-term investor," Martino says.

Political uncertainty will factor in

One factor that could throw a big kink into gold's trajectory is the change in political administrations.

"Leading up to the election, the price action took a pause, and then on the news that Trump won, a correction began," Weiner says. "This was long anticipated by many industry observers. What's interesting is that the correction was fairly shallow — around 10% — and appears to be over."

What happens in the future in terms of economic decisions and geopolitical conflicts will certainly have a continued impact, though.

James Cordier, head trader at Alternative Options, says the incoming presidential administration could affect gold prices, as well, depending on what it does to drive down consumer prices.

In short: Investors will likely be looking less toward gold and more toward other assets, causing gold prices to tumble.

The bottom line

There's no crystal ball showing where gold prices will fall in the near term, but if you do opt to invest, choose your gold vehicles wisely.

"There are different gold investment solutions to choose from. Gold ETFs have averaged nearly 6% and tangible gold nearly 8% average returns over the last 30 years," Eric Elkins, CEO at Double E Financial Solutions, says.

These options have outperformed even traditional "conservative" investments, like money market accounts and bonds, Elkins says.

If you're not sure what's the best way to invest in gold for your goals, talk to an investment advisor or financial planner. They can help you make the best moves for your portfolio.