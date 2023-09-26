We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we age, it's important to ensure our finances are safe. With the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in the stock market and overall economy, many seniors are turning to alternative investments to secure their future.

The value of gold has remained stable and even increased over the years, making gold bars and coins a popular investment choice among seniors. But are gold bars and coins really safe for seniors to invest in?

Are gold bars and coins safe for seniors to invest in?

Here's why seniors could consider gold bars and coins a safe investment option.

Stable value

Older investors are advised to focus more on wealth preservation than growth potential at this stage in their investing journey. Gold may not yield high returns the way assets like stocks can, but it has historically proven to maintain its value over a long period, providing protection against economic uncertainty and market downturns.

While gold prices may fluctuate in the short term, they even out in the long term, making gold bars and coins a great way to maintain value in your portfolio, especially when assets that are more susceptible to change are floundering.

Safe haven

In times of economic turmoil, market volatility and geopolitical crisis, investors tend to flock toward gold as a way to preserve their wealth. This increased demand drives the price up, making any gold you hold more valuable. Because of this, gold bars and coins tend to shine when financial times are tough.

Hedge against inflation

Gold investments are considered an excellent hedge against inflation. A government can print excessive amounts of currency, which gradually devalues the purchasing power of that currency.

However, gold is a finite resource, and if anything, its value increases when the U.S. dollar is weak. As a result, gold bars and coins can help you protect your portfolio from the erosion wreaked by inflation.

Diversification

By investing in gold bars and coins, seniors can add a tangible asset to their portfolio that is not correlated with other assets. In other words, when more volatile assets like stocks and bonds are faltering, gold prices often remain steady or even increase.

This makes gold a valuable counterbalance that can help protect your portfolio from losses. By owning a strategic amount of gold bars and coins, you can diversify your investments to achieve the ideal mix of loss mitigation and growth potential.

Tangibility

Seniors can get a sense of security from owning physical gold. Unlike assets such as stocks, which exist solely on paper or on a screen, gold bars and coins can be held in your hand. You can inspect them whenever you like, and you know precisely where they are at any time.

By keeping your gold in a home safe or a bank safe deposit box, you know it's protected from theft, loss and damage. And by insuring your gold, you can rest easy knowing that in the unlikely event something should happen to it, you'll be covered. This can offer welcome peace of mind in a largely digital age.

The bottom line

Gold bars and coins can be a safe investment option for seniors looking to diversify their portfolios and protect their finances.

That said, as with any investment, it's important to conduct thorough research and understand the pros and cons associated with buying physical gold. By working with a reputable dealer, carefully evaluating gold products and speaking with a financial advisor, you can add gold to your investment portfolio in a way that provides reliable returns and stability for years to come.