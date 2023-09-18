We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold can shield your portfolio from inflation, economic uncertainty and market volatility. CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

As an investor, it's crucial to be strategic about protecting your portfolio, especially when you're saving for retirement. And one of the oldest forms of wealth preservation is just as worth considering today: purchasing gold bars and coins.

There are many reasons to invest in gold, from its steady returns to its negative correlation with other assets. And gold bars and coins, in particular, can be a wise way to keep your retirement savings safe despite economic ups and downs.

How gold bars and coins can protect your retirement portfolio

Here are five key ways gold bars and coins can help you hold on to more of your money for retirement.

Gold is a safe-haven investment

One of the biggest reasons investors turn to gold is its reputation for being a safe-haven asset. During periods of economic volatility and uncertainty — such as market crashes, currency devaluation and geopolitical tensions — gold holds onto its value. In fact, it often becomes more valuable as more investors turn to it.

Therefore, including gold bars and coins in your retirement portfolio can act as a defense mechanism against economic turbulence that could otherwise erode the value of your retirement investments.

Gold protects against inflation

Gold is a great way to protect your retirement savings from the effects of inflation. As inflation increases, the value of paper currency decreases and so does your purchasing power. As a result, the demand for gold increases, helping you preserve your wealth and maintain your standard of living during your retirement years.

Gold diversifies your portfolio

Diversification is key to a successful investment portfolio. The goal is to spread risks and maximize returns by owning a mix of assets such as stocks, bonds and alternative assets like gold.

Gold typically doesn't move in the same direction as other assets, such as stocks and bonds, so during times of market turmoil, it can counteract the downward trend of other assets. This makes it an excellent way to shield your portfolio from potential losses.

Gold is a tangible asset

Physical gold is a tangible asset you can hold in your hand, unlike stocks, bonds and mutual funds. This can provide you with peace of mind, a sense of security and, in the case of gold coins, the satisfaction and enjoyment that can come with building a collection.

Gold is a liquid asset

Gold is a globally accepted asset that's always in demand, so unlike other alternative assets, such as art or real estate, you can easily sell it for cash when you need it. This makes it an ideal part of a retirement portfolio, as it can provide instant access to cash to help cover unexpected expenses and other budget shortfalls in retirement.

The bottom line

Adding gold bars and coins to your retirement portfolio can be a smart way to diversify your assets, mitigate risk and safeguard your financial future. That said, as with any investment, you should consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions to ensure that they align with your goals and risk tolerance.