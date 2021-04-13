ArcLight Cinema and Pacific Theatres close over heavy pandemic losses

Both Pacific Theatres and Arclight Cinemas will close their doors permanently after heavy losses during the COVID-19 pandemic left the theatres without "a viable way forward," the company said in a statement Monday.

"After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations," the statement said.

Pacific Theaters, an iconic California theater chain, operates more than 300 screens across the state, including the famous Hollywood Cinerama Dome, which is featured in several films, including Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The company thanked its employees and customers for their support over the years. "To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks," the statement said. "It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you."

The Pacific Theatres' Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on April 13, 2021. Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty

The news comes as theatre chains across the country have been forced to reckon with the pandemic's toll on their finances. In January, AMC Theatres narrowly avoided bankruptcy thanks to $917 million in cash from investors and a line of credit from Odeon, their European subsidiary.

Many voices in Hollywood expressed sadness over the loss of the iconic theater chains.

"This is so painful," director Gina Prince-Bythewood tweeted. "The Arclight is my go-to. Clean, great sound, assigned stadium seating, great popcorn, usher movie introductions. A true movie-going experience."

"Difficult to process this news," actor Elijah Wood tweeted. "Truly devastating."