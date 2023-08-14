How this West Philly native is revolutionizing how Black women embrace life's adventures

Meet the West Philly native revolutionizing how Black women embrace life's adventures Meet the West Philly native revolutionizing how Black women embrace life's adventures 02:44

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia native is revolutionizing the way Black women embrace life's adventures without a hair out of a place.

These are no ordinary headwraps and turbans. They're a fusion of flair and practicality, where fashion meets functionality.

Khadijah Robinson created AQUA Waterproof Headwear as a solution to a dilemma that's all too familiar to Black women -- how do we swim, work out, or do anything that involves getting wet or sweaty without ruining our hairstyle?

"Just making life decisions around not wanting to get your hair wet is frustrating because we do spend so much time and money on our hair," Robinson said. "We don't want to have to run from the rain, sit out at waterparks and pools. Based on that frustration alone I said there has to be a better way to do this."

Leveraging her marketing degree from the esteemed Fox School of Business at Temple University, Robinson put her expertise to work. In 2014, she began crafting a remarkable line of protective headwear meticulously designed with Black women in mind.

"It had to be stylish," Robinson said. "Waterproof, breathable, stretchy and totally unique to fit us."

However, the journey from idea to reality wasn't an easy one.

Robinson says it took more than three years to innovate the perfect prototype and secure a patent for her creation.

"This is our waterproof sun-bun," Robinson said. "People wear it in the pool, in the water, in the shower."

But it wasn't until a serendipitous moment in 2021 that Robinson received confirmation, she had created something special.

While hiking in Maryland, she randomly stumbled upon a loose tag from one of her headwraps.

"I literally stepped down," Robinson said. "There it is. I couldn't believe it."

Since then, AQUA has been featured on QVC, Empower Global -- an e-commerce platform founded by Diddy -- and Robinson is currently in talks with Target.

"It means so much to be a Black woman-owned business," Robinson said. "From a young child, I knew I wanted to do something to motivate people, to uplift the community, to create jobs."

And she's keeping it local, manufacturing all her products in New Jersey.

"It is possible. You can have a dream," Robinson said. "You can have an idea and you can bring it to fruition."