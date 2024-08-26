Apple set to announce its new iPhone. Here's when and what to expect.

Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone and Apple Watch models early next month in what has become an annual ritual for the technology company's devoted fans.

Apple will stream the promotional event on September 9 on its website and the Apple TV app. The company typically lifts the curtain on its iPhone and digital watch, along with other gear as well as its latest mobile software, in a carefully choreographed and widely watched showcase held every year at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

The products aren't typically made commercially available until several weeks later. The new phone, which will update the iPhone 15, could be called iPhone 16. According to MacRumors, the device is expected to hit store shelves on Sept. 20.

Updates to the latest iPhone could include a larger display size for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices, along with a new photo and video capture button on all models for more controlled recording, according to MacRumors. The phones' new camera system is also expected to be vertically aligned.

Additionally, at the event Apple is also expected to unveil new AirPods, according to MacRumors.

On the software side, Apple is expected to reveal iOS 18.1, the mobile platform currently only available only for some iPhone users as a pilot, and Apple Intelligence, the company's fledgling artificial intelligence tech.

The new AI services, which CEO Tim Cook in June described as "game changers" in touting the technology at the company's developers conference, is expected to help iPhone users better manage photos, emails and content. Apple's AI will be able to suggest options for writing or rewriting emails, summarize emails that landed in your inbox, and create images based on your photos that you can send as a text, according to the company.

Apple is also likely to introduce something called "Genmoji" that will create custom emoji based on a description, such as a dinosaur on a surfboard.