iPhone owners could get up to $95 from Apple settlement. Here's what to know.

iPhone owners could receive up to $95 under a proposed $250 million settlement resolving claims that Apple misled customers about Siri's artificial intelligence features, according to a recent court filing.

The class action lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Northern District of California on behalf of U.S. consumers, claims Apple deceived customers by marketing "Enhanced Siri features" that did not exist yet, prompting them to buy iPhones based on false advertising.

The plaintiffs are seeking a settlement payment of $250 million, according to a recent court filing. If approved by a judge, it could rank among the largest settlements involving Apple.

"Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features," an Apple spokesperson said in an email to CBS News. "We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."

Here's what to know about the recent settlement.

Am I eligible?

The settlement covers people who purchased an iPhone 16 model, the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Approximately 37 million iPhone owners are eligible, according to the court filing.

Customers will be notified by either email or by mail if they can file a claim. An online social media campaign will also provide information about the settlement website and who is eligible, according to the court filing.

How much money could I get?

Customers will receive $25 for any eligible device covered under the settlement. That amount, however, could "decrease or increase up to $95 per device depending on claim volume and other factors," the court filing says.

How do I file a claim?

Details on how to file a claim have not yet been released. Clarkson Law Firm, which filed the original lawsuit against Apple, said on its website that a settlement website with more details will be available in "a few weeks."

According to the court filing, the website "will include all necessary information to learn about the settlement" and a number consumers can call with questions.