Apple blocks Fortnite game on iPhones, video game company says

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Apple has blocked access to the online game Fortnite on iPhone devices in the United States and the European Union, according to the video game maker.

"Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the U.S. App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union," the Fortnite X account said early Friday morning. 

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Fortnite, which is owned by Epic Games, said that the game will be offline worldwide on iOS until Apple unblocks it. The popular video game has millions of users worldwide.

The game company said it submitted Fortnite to Apple for review last week in order to launch the program on the App Store in the U.S, according to an X post.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

