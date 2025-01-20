"Aphrodisiac honey" usage is surging despite potentially serious health risks, customs officials in France warn

French customs officials said Monday that a record 31,000 tons of illegally imported honey touted as an all-natural sexual enhancement -- but often tainted with erectile dysfunction drugs -- were seized in the country last year.

The packets of honey and gels, sold as "shots" or "sticks" with names like Black Horse or Bio Max, are often sold surreptitiously in clubs and other nightlife spots.

Use of the "aphrodisiac honey" has increased in recent years, with officials warning of potentially serious health risks from ingredients not listed on the labels.

"Since the quantity of adulteration is unknown, and the doses consumed are not recommended or quantified, the consumer takes significant risks by consuming this type of adulterated honey," France's customs office said in a statement.

They often contain chemical products like sildenafil or tadalafil, the main substances in the erectile dysfunction drugs Viagra and Cialis, which in France are only available on prescription.

Already in 2021, health authorities had warned of several cases where the honey had caused convulsions, cerebral oedemas or acute kidney injuries.

France's customs office said it had seized 31,000 tons, mainly coming from countries including Malaysia, Turkey, Tunisia and Thailand.

"They arrive by sea, in containers in large quantities, or by express freight, in smaller volumes, following purchases on the Internet," the office said.

The biggest find was made in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille in November -- 13 tons worth in around 860,000 sticks in a shipment from Malaysia.

Last June, officials said customs officers from Lyon and Clermont-Ferrand seized nearly 25,000 doses of the honey in a storage box.