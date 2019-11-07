Antonio Brown says he's quitting the NFL, again: "No more making money off my blood and sweat"

Free agent receiver Antonio Brown lashed out at the NFL on Thursday, saying he'll never play in the league again. Brown is reportedly scheduled to meet with league officials next week amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly! Making money off my sweat and blood F--- the @nfl I'll never play in that s--- treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f--- your self," Brown tweeted.

His former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit against Brown, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018. An artist also accused him of sexual misconduct at his home in 2017. Brown has denied the allegations.

Just days after the New England Patriots released Brown in September, Brown sounded off on Twitter, promising he would "not be playing in the NFL anymore."

ESPN reported, citing sources, that Brown is scheduled to meet with the NFL next Thursday to discuss his status in the league amid the ongoing investigation. The report said Brown is eager to present his side and despite his September rant, is eager to clear his name and sign with another NFL team.