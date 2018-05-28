Antoni Porowski of "Queer Eye" on his favorite recipes, upcoming cookbook

Antoni Porowski became TV's hottest new cook after his debut on Netflix's reboot of "Queer Eye." On the show, Porowski teaches men simple but elegant dishes he can make at home -- so simple that fans were skeptical on if he could really cook. Porowski, who is working on a new cookbook, assured CBS News that he does indeed know his way around the kitchen, and explained how he still manages to stay trim with a mainly plant-based diet.

Porowski, who is partnering with Silk, told CBS News, "I'm definitely more of an extreme eater. I'm decadent on weekends and try to go plant-based during the week with a bit of fish -- pescatarian thrown in." He added that he stocks his fridge with Silk almond milk for smoothies during the week to fuel his workouts.

"I consider myself a hyperactive person," he explained. "I do plenty of workouts -- HIIT, spinning classes, pilates, yoga. It's important to encourage people to be active … Biking is great because it's also not bad for our knees; it's very low-impact."

Porowski also shared some simple dish ideas, a la "Queer Eye" bachelor meals, and said, "I recently soaked cauliflower that I cut up into a steak in Silk almond milk -- not flavored -- and when you roast it, you put Maldon salt and cilantro on it." For the summer, Porowski suggested heading to the farmer's market to find fresh fennel: "Cut it really thin and toss it in lemon juice, sprinkle some high-quality salt and chopped pistachios, a drizzle of olive oil and you're good to go."

But Porowski has plenty more intricate dishes up his sleeve; he said he has finally mastered a proper risotto with constant stirring. "Do it continuously but gently, releasing the starch," he said.

He also said a great way to show off for guests is to make a classic French stew with cognac. He added, "There's so much that can be learned from French cooking, especially really traditional, more modest meals."

He said he's in the weeds with his cookbook right now, explaining, "It's an eclectic mix at the moment. I know it's going to be a heavy editing process, but it touches on a lot of traditional Polish recipes I had growing up and things I learned from traveling to Italy and France." Porowski said he'll take cues from chefs like Yotam Ottolenghi, who are ingredient-focused, but keep the book accessible.

"I don't want to scare people with sous viding," he said. "Kitchen is about showing up for people you love and care for and preparing a meal. It's a love language."

Speaking of love, Porowski said he's happy that Tom Jackson, star of the first episode of "Queer Eye," has remarried his ex, Abby Parr.

"I'm so happy for them," he said. "I never met Abby, but we watched the video when he made guacamole for her and quesadillas and she seemed like such a little cutie, so I couldn't be more happy."