Another migrant caravan heads for U.S. from Honduras

San Pedro Sula, Honduras -- Another caravan of Central American migrants set out from Honduras Monday seeking to reach the U.S. border, following the same route used by thousands last year in at least three caravans.

The journey could take weeks or even months, the Reuters news agency pointed out.

About 600 migrants gathered under a steady rain at the bus station in the violence-prone city of San Pedro Sula and decided to set out in the darkness, hours before their intended Tuesday departure.

About 300 people, mainly women and children, clambered aboard 30 small buses, intent on reaching the Guatemalan border.

Another 300 or so began walking in the rain toward the border town of Agua Caliente late Monday. One passing man asked a journalist for his umbrella, saying he feared his daughter would get sick in the rain.

As they walked, some migrants pleaded with local store owners to give them food or water for their journey.

Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants traveling to the U.S., are seen as they wait to catch a ride on January 14, 2019 JORGE CABRERA / REUTERS

More people continued to arrive at the bus station, making it likely the caravan's numbers would grow as additional migrants set out Tuesday.

One woman who refused to give her name because of safety concerns said her 9-year-old daughter had already been raped so badly she suffered medical problems.

The mother, who worked at a bakery, said she was taking her daughter and 13-year-old son to the United States.

She said she would ask U.S. authorities for asylum or refugee status "because it's not possible to live in Honduras anymore."

Caravan member Darwin Perez, 24, told Reuters he's "determined to find a good job in the United States."

"It's a difficult road ahead, but I hope President Trump's heart might soften, and that he won't be so hard and will let us enter," he added.

The new caravan is almost certain to both raise tensions and garner support along its route through Guatemala and Mexico to the U.S. border.

It was unclear whether the caravan planned to go to Tijuana, the Mexican border city where thousands of migrants from the first three caravans have been largely marooned since November.