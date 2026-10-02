Anne Hathaway says she's learned to "chill out" in her career, credits Rihanna for inspiring maternity style

Anne Hathaway is reflecting on how she's changed throughout her career after a busy year starring in five films.

Hathaway told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King she "had no idea" she would have five films debuting this year, adding she was worried it would be "a little bit" too much for people. Hathaway's latest film, "Verity," premieres on Friday.

"That's asking a lot of people to look at you for a long period of time, but then I thought to myself, 'What if it goes better than you can imagine?'" Hathaway said.

While looking back on her career, Hathaway said she's learned to "chill out" and is "more open to the fun of it."

"It's actually just about the feeling and the connection that you have with other people. And I wish that I had figured that out earlier in my life but I'm so grateful that I did at all," Hathaway said.

Embracing her maternity style

Anna Hathaway credited Rihanna for inspiring her maternity looks during her back-to-back press tours, saying the music star "changed the game."

"When I saw what she was doing with her maternity style, I just realized that I needed to use my imagination and go out there and have more fun," Hathaway said.

Hathaway said she's weeks away from welcoming her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

"We're thrilled. We're overjoyed. What we're really focused on right now is actually just taking in still being a family of four, because everything is going to change for us but it's really going to change for our kids. We're about to go through this beautiful threshold together," Hathaway said.

Her "creepy and eerie" role in "Verity"

Hathaway said collaboration was key when filming "Verity," a psychological thriller adapted from the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover. Hathaway plays Verity Crawford, a renowned author who is incapacitated after an accident.

"When I knew my job was going to be very still in the frame and I wasn't going to have the ability to move around and act and work with the audience, collaboration became everything," she said, adding the small details in each scene became important.

Hathaway said they "jumped in with both feet and figured out how to make those shots creepy and eerie."