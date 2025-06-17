Anne Burrell, Food Network star, dies at 55

Chef and popular Food Network television host Anne Burrell has died, the network confirmed Tuesday. She was 55.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," the Food Network said in a statement to CBS News. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

The acclaimed chef from upstate New York hosted "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef" for nine seasons, as well as "Worst Cooks in America," which the Food Network says is one of its most successful series.

Anne Burrell on April 22, 2025, in New York City. Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

She appeared on a variety of popular cooking shows over the years, including "Iron Chef America," "House of Knives," "Chopped," "Chopped All-Stars," "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Food Network Star," among others.

Burrell graduated from Canisius College in Buffalo with a degree in English and communications, and attended the Culinary Institute of America.

