Capital Gazette remembers 5 colleagues slain in Maryland shooting

Last Updated Jun 29, 2018 1:55 AM EDT
Five people were killed Thursday when a suspect opened fire in the newsroom at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Authorities say 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, armed with a shotgun, intentionally targeted the newspaper.
Hours after the massacre, police confirmed the identities of the employees who died: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.
In a late night tweet, the newspaper posted an image of its front page for Friday:
The Capital dedicated its Twitter feed Thursday night to remember the "wonderful lives" that were lost in the shooting.
In a series of posts online, the newspaper included a link to each person's obituary, which you can read below:
Gerald Fischman, 61
Rob Hiaasen, 59
John McNamara, 56
Rebecca Smith, 34
Wendi Winters, 65
The Capital Gazette's staff includes three people on the executive staff as well as seven editors, according to CapitalGazette.com. Eight staff writers cover topics including courts, entertainment and education.
A GoFundMe account has been set up in wake of Thursday's shooting. The account was created by a fellow journalist, Bloomberg Government reporter Madi Alexander. Early Friday morning, more than $54,000 of the $70,000 goal has been raised. The initial goal of $30,000 was eclipsed in a matter of hours.
The GoFundMe page posting urged people to give what they can to help the newspaper's journalists pay for medical bills, funeral costs, newsroom repairs and other expenses.