Luna reaches deal with Johnson after standoff over remote votes for new parents

Washington — House Speaker Mike Johnson reached a deal with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna amid her push to allow new parents to vote remotely, which paralyzed the House last week and threatened to delay a key vote on President Trump's agenda in the coming days.

Luna, a Florida Republican, announced Sunday she and Johnson had a deal to use vote pairing — an agreement between an absent member and a member who is physically present and plans to vote on the opposite side of the question, effectively canceling out the vote. The present members casts their vote, then withdraws it and announces that they have paired with the absent member. The vote is not included in the vote total, but their positions are published in the Congressional Record.

"It will be open for the entire conference to use when unable to vote (e.g., new parents, bereaved, emergencies, etc.)," Luna wrote Sunday.

On Tuesday, Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, suffered an embarrassing loss to kill the effort to allow new parents to vote remotely around the birth of their child. Johnson, who considers proxy voting to be unconstitutional, said any further floor action was halted and sent members home.

A deal could allow House leaders to move ahead on other legislative priorities this week, including holding a vote on a Republican budget blueprint that passed the Senate over the weekend.

President Trump weighed in Thursday on the debate, telling reporters that he supported Luna's effort to allow new parents to vote remotely. But a day later, Johnson wrote on social media that Mr. Trump told him, "Mike, you have my proxy on proxy voting."

The measure to allow new parents to vote remotely was introduced by Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Colorado in January. The bill would allow new parents to designate a colleague to vote for them for 12 weeks after they or their spouse gives birth. The bill would also allow that period to begin earlier if the lawmaker has a serious medical condition or isn't able to travel safely.

Luna, a cosponsor of the bill, moved to bypass leadership and launched a discharge petition, a procedural move that allows a measure to move forward without the speaker's approval, to force a vote on it. The discharge petition quickly reached the threshold needed to force a vote, with 206 Democrats and 11 other Republicans signing on.

But Republicans tried derail Luna's effort by inserting language into a rule governing debate on an unrelated bill on election security to table her discharge petition. Nine Republicans joined all Democrats during a procedural vote Tuesday to help sink it.