Ann Curry says she didn't "enjoy" Matt Lauer's firing

In spite of the well-documented tension between Ann Curry and Matt Lauer, Curry said she did not "enjoy" hearing about his firing. In November, NBC News fired Lauer, the longtime "Today" show host for "inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace.

Curry appeared on the "Late Show" with Stephen Colbert on Monday and said, "The truth is that I was raised Catholic by a Buddhist. So think about the Catholic guilt, mixed with the karma, worries, the intensity of that. It was like all of the sudden my brain – think ' Game of Thrones' – the wall, it went up. There was this whole wall of, 'Uh-uh, you can't talk like that. You can't think like that.' So I didn't actually get to enjoy it."

She also pointed out that she couldn't celebrate his ouster when she thought about the women who Lauer allegedly harassed.

"You have to think about the pain. You know, a lot of people have suffered," said Curry, referencing victims of alleged sexual harassment and assault. "So I haven't had a chance to celebrate for a lot of reasons." Curry left "Today" in 2012.

Last week, Curry told "CBS This Morning" that she "would be surprised if -- if -- many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment -- that existed. I think it'd be surprising if someone said that they didn't see that."

In November, Variety reported allegations that Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy with an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her; that he exposed himself to another female co-worker; that he would question female producers about their sex lives; and that he would talk about which co-hosts he would like to sleep with.