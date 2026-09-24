Florida Senate nominee Angie Nixon says "this is not about three letters" amid DSA criticism

Washington — Florida's Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon said Thursday that "this is not about three letters" amid GOP criticism about her membership in the Democratic Socialists of America.

"Let's be clear. If it wasn't DSA, they would be attacking me on something," Nixon said on "CBS Morning News."

Nixon, who represents parts of Jacksonville in the state legislature, won the Democratic primary last month, defeating a more moderate opponent in one of the latest examples of an insurgent progressive pulling off a victory despite a significant cash disadvantage. Nixon is now facing off against GOP Sen. Ashley Moody, who was appointed to the Senate in January 2025, as Democrats seek to make inroads in Florida, despite the formerly purple state becoming increasingly red in recent years.

The comments come as Republicans have seized on criticism of Democrats following a series of wins by leftist candidates, including those who identify as democratic socialists.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the No. 2 Senate Republican, called out Nixon during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, saying "the candidate in Florida, she's a card-carrying member of the Democrat Socialists of America." Barrasso framed the election as a "clear choice between Republican, common-sense individuals, and these crazy, radical Democrats who have taken their party so far to the left."

On Thursday, Nixon said, "What this is about is what I am fighting for, which is to ensure that people have access to quality healthcare, people have affordable housing, there's things like universal childcare so people, parents can get to work."

"I care about lowering the costs, and ensuring that government works for the people and not against them," Nixon said.

Nixon also weighed in on reports that some prominent references to President Trump were scrubbed from Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds' campaign website in recent weeks. Donalds has said that the changes were made to reinforce the campaign's key policy themes ahead of the general election, like affordability.

Nixon said, "It doesn't matter whether or not you delete Trump policies or Trump endorsements from your website. You can't delete your record."