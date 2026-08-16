Transcript: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Aug. 16, 2026

The following is the transcript of an interview with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Aug. 16, 2026.

ED O'KEEFE: So we begin with Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who joins us from the capital city of Frankfort. Good morning, Governor. Thank you for being here.

GOV. ANDY BESHEAR: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

ED O'KEEFE: Of course. So our new CBS News poll out this morning finds 58% of Democrats have a positive view of socialism, and just 32% have a positive view of capitalism. What do you make of that?

GOV. BESHEAR: What I make of it is that people are struggling. They're struggling because the cost of groceries is too high. The cost of gas is too high. It's too hard to see a doctor, and when you do, the cost of that is too high as well. They're not asking for a lot. They just want to go to work, make a good living, be able to raise their kids, buy a home before they're 40, take their family on the same vacation they went on as kids. And right now, they're seeing a system that doesn't work for them. Now, I believe socialism is a failed experiment, but I do believe that we need to get results for the American people, and I think when you look at Democratic governors, you see those results. I've been proud to create more jobs than any other governor in our history. The average wage of a new job in Kentucky this year is over $32 an hour. We're building affordable housing in Western Kentucky and in Eastern Kentucky, on top of abandoned coal mines with solar panels on the top, so they're affordable to live in too. People just want to see results, want to believe that life can get better.

ED O'KEEFE: The poll also finds rank and file Democrats want leaders to be pushing for making big changes, not smaller ones, even if they're easier to do. Also says they want to feel like the party is, as you said, fighting for them, what is then--

GOV. BESHEAR: --Yeah, I think people--

ED O'KEEFE: Well, what I'm curious about is what- given they're looking for big ideas, what would be your biggest, boldest idea that you're promoting these days?

GOV. BESHEAR: Well, I'll give you two because people want you to fix the darn economy, and they want you to fix the darn government. On the economy, it is time for an aspirational investment in housing that can bring down the cost of- of especially first-time home ownership. People can actually see that progress all over the country. We ought to tie the federal dollars to speed. You've got to break ground and you've got to do it quickly. Get through the overregulation and the NIMBY-ism. But I tell you what, people also think this government is broken. So, fix the darn government. Constitutional amendment. It is time. It should outlaw partisan redistricting and enshrine part of the Voting Rights Act right there in the constitution. It should create term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court. No more gaming those appointments. It should also overturn Citizens United, and I think call for direct elections of the president and the vice president. That could actually make things work. A big idea that would, yes, change government, but in a way enshrined in the constitution where people would know it's going to get better.

ED O'KEEFE: I didn't realize you support abolishing the Electoral College. If you're saying direct election of the president and vice president.

GOV. BESHEAR: Yeah, I've said it a number of times, and it's because in Kentucky we will never see a candidate for president or vice president unless they're from here. Why? Because people just expect that it'll go one way or the other. It's the idea that someone would get elected not just knowing about seven states, but having to earn votes all over the United States. I certainly think it's time.

ED O'KEEFE: Speaking of presidential candidates from Kentucky, you told our colleague Aaron Navarro recently your decision on whether to run for president comes after your role as chairman of the Democratic Governors Association ends in December. You're traveling the country trying to get Democrats elected into governorships. You're appearing on programs like this one to get your name out there. I'm curious, what's left to decide?

GOV. BESHEAR: Well, I haven't made any final decision on that, but I am traveling the country because we're going to elect Democratic governors in places that people aren't expecting. We're up in Iowa and Ohio. We're fighting hard in Georgia and Nevada. We have great candidates. Even places like Alabama, we saw Democratic primary turnout double. Double. I've never seen that before. So I'm excited about what we're seeing. For me, I just refuse to leave a broken country to my kids or to anyone else's. We cannot allow Donald Trump's presidency to be normalized for people to think that's the way that it's supposed to be, and whatever my role is moving forward, I just want to make sure that we can bring this country back together and then get results for the American people. The two biggest challenges we face are the level of division and the belief that the American dream is no longer real. We've got to make sure we address them both.

ED O'KEEFE: The Democratic Party on Saturday officially set its 2028 presidential primary calendar, shakes it up a bit and puts six states now in the mix to be voting before March of 2028. I hear you've been particularly active in South Carolina, but I'm curious more broadly, what does this new schedule do to help or hurt the candidacy of a moderate Democrat like yourself?

GOV. BESHEAR: Well, I consider myself a pragmatist. I get things done. You know, I stand up for all my convictions, having vetoed every anti-choice, every anti-LGBTQ plus, every anti-union bill that's come to my desk. But at the same time, I consider myself a pro-business Democrat because business creates good jobs that can pay good benefits that can make that American dream possible. My job is just to get results for the people of- of Kentucky. This schedule, I think, is going to make any candidate get out and earn it. I'm happy that there are two southern states in South Carolina and Virginia because if the Democratic Party is going to be competitive in the future, we have to be competitive in places like Kentucky, in places like the- the South. Now, for too long, southern Democrats have been overlooked, left out, sometimes even looked down upon. But look at what we've done. We now have three Southern Democratic governors. Georgia gave us two Southern Democratic U.S. senators, and Roy Cooper in North Carolina is about to be a third. Keisha Lance Bottoms is going to be the next governor of Georgia. We have scrapped our way back to the table, and I believe that- that the DNC saw the importance of- of the South. I mean, you certainly have to win in the Midwest, which is Michigan. I think Nevada shows how important our Hispanic and Latino population are. In the end, this says you got to win in big states, in small states, in all regions of the country. It'll make sure that we have a nominee that could be a good president for the entire United States.

ED O'KEEFE: I want to take you to an issue that animates the left of the Democratic Party, especially, but something you also reference, and that is healthcare. But more specifically, the concept of Medicare for all. Back in 2019, you suggested that that can mean 100 different things in 100 different ways, and that ultimately, in your state, every Kentuckian needs access to affordable, accessible healthcare and I believe the private sector often provides that type of healthcare. You still believe that? Or has your thinking shifted at all on whether or not some kind of more government-backed public option should be out there in a bigger way?

GOV. BESHEAR: Well, like I said, I'm a pragmatist. My goal is to get results in the next month and in the next year. And what I see right now is a healthcare system where costs are spiraling, and so the solutions that I see that government can participate in are direct negotiation of drug prices. Given that Medicaid and Medicare are pretty much the biggest purchasers that are out there, they should secure a lower price and open that up to everyone covered on any type of plan or no type of plan at all. I think that there is a role for government to bring down prices in healthcare, and they can do so quickly. We also need more transparency. Now, the idea that one hospital charges something twice as much as another hospital in the same town, but you might not know, is a problem for consumers. It shouldn't be like buying a car, a sticker price where you're not sure exactly how much it's going to cost. It should be open so people can make the right decisions and get the best quality healthcare at the best price. But let me say I do believe that healthcare is a basic human right, and so I'm willing to have conversations with anyone who agrees with that. You know, in my faith, Jesus said a doctor is for the sick, and look at what Republicans are doing. Their big ugly bill could shutter 35 rural hospitals in Kentucky, fire 20,000 healthcare workers, but more than that, create a system where a pregnant woman in Kentucky might have to drive an hour and a half or two hours just to give birth. That's really wrong.

ED O'KEEFE: So you're open to conversations about Medicare for All it sounds like, but not necessarily sold on the whole concept. I got to ask you in our remaining moments here. You have been writing letters and trying to get updates on the status of Senator Mitch McConnell. Have you heard anything back from his office and how he's doing?

GOV. BESHEAR: I've heard absolutely nothing back from Mitch McConnell. And while I do hope that he is getting better, I've known him my entire life. I wish him no harm. I actually wish him good health. His boss are the people of Kentucky, and this is why the Senate- the Republican-controlled Senate, feels so broken. They feel like they're not accountable to anyone. All he needs to do is call into this show for two minutes, or Fox News for two minutes, or do a video for two minutes to the people he's supposed to serve, but you know what? He absolutely refuses to do it.

ED O'KEEFE: Right.

GOV. BESHEAR: And then John Thune, as the leader of the Senate, you've got a duty to make sure all of your senators have the capacity to serve. And what is he saying? Not my job. That's not surprising. None of them will do their job right now and stand up to a president--

ED O'KEEFE: Yeah.

GOV. BESHEAR: --that is running over the constitution at every turn.

ED O'KEEFE: Well, we'll take a call from Senator McConnell if he'd like to make it. We appreciate you being here this morning. Sounds like you're thinking about running for president for sure. Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky, thanks again. 'Face the Nation' will be back in a minute. Stay with us.