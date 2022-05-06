Andrew Wilhoite is charged in connection with his wife's murder. He just won a township board primary election from jail.

A central Indiana man charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife won his township board primary election this week from jail — and unless he's convicted, could end up in office.

Andrew Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon, received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show. No candidates filed to run in the Democratic primary for the three seats.

Wilhoite is charged in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite. He's being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Indiana State Police have said Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to a creek a few miles from their home and dumped her body there, police said.

Andrew Wilhoite Boone County Sheriff's Office

Police found Nikki Wilhoite's body on March 26 partially submerged in about 3 feet of water.

Court records indicate Nikki Wilhoite filed for divorce on March 17. The couple had been married for 12 years. A March Facebook post by Andrew Wilhoite said she was battling cancer and had completed chemotherapy treatments.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

Andrew Wilhoite's jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29, online court records show.

If he is convicted of a felony before the Nov. 8 general election, he would automatically be removed from the ballot. No Democrats have filed for the Clinton Township Board.

"Under our legal system, every person is innocent until proven guilty," said Brad King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division.