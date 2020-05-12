Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. On Monday, he said several regions in upstate New York that have shown progress in taming the COVID-19 outbreak are ready to restart economic activity by the end of the week.

"We're on the other side of the mountain," he said. "It's an exciting new phase. We're all anxious to get back to work."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

He reported 488 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, and said it was the best daily metrics on record since March 19.