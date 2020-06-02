Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo gives update on coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over George Floyd's death. On Monday, Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a citywide curfew from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. following Sunday's destruction in Manahattan.

The curfew failed to prevent another night of destruction, including arrests after a break-in at the iconic Macy's store on 34th Street. Near Rockefeller Center, storefront windows were smashed and multiple people arrested.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests Date : Tuesday, June 2, 2020

: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Albany, New York

: Albany, New York Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo also warned protesting New Yorkers protesters that "we don't know the consequences of the COVID virus in mass gatherings."

As parts of the state continue to move ahead with reopening amid the pandemic, Cuomo said "don't snatch defeat from the jaws of victory."