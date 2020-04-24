Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Friday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo said Thursday that New York's first survey of coronavirus antibodies showed that nearly 14% of those tested in the state had coronavirus antibodies in their system, meaning they have contracted and recovered from the virus.

That suggests that 2.7 million people in the state have been infected with COVID-19.

The survey was taken from a sample size of about 3,000 people outside their homes, shopping at essential businesses, such as grocery stores. Results showed antibodies in 12% of women and 15.9% of men, but a disproportionate rate of antibodies in black and Latino New Yorkers.