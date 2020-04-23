Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic as officials work to ramp up COVID-19 testing. The governor announced Wednesday that New York s launching a testing and tracing program, in conjunction with New Jersey and Connecticut, that will be developed by Michael Bloomberg.

The former New York City mayor is donating millions of dollars to help finance the program and will design the unique undertaking.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

Cuomo said the program will train "an army of tracers" to collect data on the spread of the coronavirus in the tri-state area. A contact tracing program of this scale has never before been implemented anywhere in the country, said the governor's office.