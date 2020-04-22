Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, a day after he met with President Trump at the White House. Cuomo said the two discussed "much-needed" funding for the states and COVID-19 testing.

He said New York state plans to double its testing capacity from 20,000 tests daily to 40,000. "It is an ambitious goal but it is critical that we ramp up testing," he tweeted.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: Albany, New York

Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state will resume elective outpatient treatments in select areas that do not have a "significant risk" of a coronavirus resurgence in the "near future." The move excludes New York City, as well as Erie, Albany, Dutchess, Westchester, Rockland, Suffolk, and Nassau County.

The change is in line with the governor's plan to eventually re-open the state on a "regional basis."