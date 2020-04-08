Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, a day after he reported the state's largest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths since the pandemic started.

"This virus is very good at what it does. And it kills vulnerable people. That's what it does. And it does that very well. And we can't stop that," he said Tuesday.

Cuomo said he doesn't believe a single person died in the state because "we couldn't provide care." He said the question is: "Are you saving everyone you can save? And there, the answer is yes, and I take some solace in that fact."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

He said that daily ICU admissions and daily intubations are down, and that officials are projecting that the state is reaching a plateau in hospitalizations, but added, "It still depends on what we do, and what we do will affect those numbers."

New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 5,400 deaths and 138,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.